Showery & Blustery March

While temperatures have been mild since the beginning of March the wind has been fairly strong with showers of rain and snow. The month is young but there has not been any big storms with heavy precipitation. The weather will continue to be active but you probably won't have to do any shoveling or plowing anytime soon. Wednesday will be partly cloudy to start with increasing clouds through the afternoon. A couple of rain showers are possible around Helena later in the day. Highs will be warm in the 50s to around 60. Thursday a stronger front will sweep across the state with heavy squalls of rain and snow. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s but fall late in the day as colder air works in. Very strong wind will accompany the front. Thursday night is a total lunar eclipse that begins at 10pm. While there will be partly to mostly cloudy skies Thursday night, the "Blood Moon" should still be visible through the clouds. Friday will be a much different day with colder temperatures and mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with snow showers that could be heavy in the mountains. While the lower elevations could see a coating of snow, several inches will accumulate in some of the mountains. Unsettled weather will continue this weekend with snow showers in the mountains on Saturday. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with mild temperatures as a storm lingers just off to our west. This new storm will bring a mix of rain and snow to the state on Sunday night into Monday morning. St. Patrick's Day is Monday and after some rain and snow in the morning, the afternoon should turn partly cloudy and windy with mountain snow showers. The weather will remain active but nothing severe is likely.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist