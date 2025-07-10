Significant July Drop in Temperature

A strong cold front is bringing big temperature changes to Montana after hot temperatures topped out in the 90s and 100s. This is the way the July pattern will be. It will get hot but within a few days a strong cold front will bring temperatures crashing back down below normal. This is the second strong July cold front so far, and a third is headed to Montana early next week. Today's cold front will continue working south through the state tonight with strong wind and a few showers mainly over the plains. Much cooler air will work across the state with lows dropping into the 30s and 40s. Friday will be a beautiful summer day with mostly sunny skies, light wind, and highs in the 70s and 80s. This weekend will be warmer and windy. Saturday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the 80s to low 90s. West wind will gust up over 20mph at times. Sunday will be very similar with mostly sunny skies, gusty west wind, and highs in the low to mid 90s. But just as things heat up, another July cold front is on the way. Monday will start out warm and partly cloudy but a cold front will dive south out of Canada. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the state. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s with a few 90s across eastern Montana. Temperatures will take another nose dive through Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will start out cool, mostly cloudy with some showers. There should be some clearing by the afternoon and evening but highs will likely only top out in the 60s and 70s. Some snow may fly in the mountains above 8000'. Another cooldown is possible the following weekend.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist