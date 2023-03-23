Significant Snow Likely This Weekend

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the higher terrain of central, southwest and southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains, and for parts of central Montana.

Another early spring storm will produce a significant amount of snow through the first weekend of spring, with the heaviest accumulation across western and southern Montana.

March thus far has been snowy with temperatures running 10-15 below average for most of the state, and this pattern could continue into April. A complicated setup with high pressure stationary to the northeast of Montana will keep a slow moving low pressure centered over southwest Montana through the weekend. The Continental Divide and an upslope flow will enhance snow accumulation. The long duration of this storm will also allow for significant snow for the lower elevations of central and western Montana. Eastern Montana will not see as much if any snow from this event. A front will cross Thursday night with scattered snow showers. Friday will be a blustery and chilly day with frequent snow showers in and near the mountains. The snow showers will be heavy at times, but the plains should have little to no snow activity. Snow will accumulate a few inches in the mountains, heaviest across far southwestern Montana. A steadier snow will develop late in the day into the evening for places like Helena and Great Falls. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. The snow will increase and continue through Friday night and most of Satuday in central and western Montana. Northeast of Great Falls and Lewistown will not see much snow. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. A steady snow will likely develop for more of Montana Sunday with highs back down in the 20s and 30s. Another front with a round of accumulating snow is looking more likely next Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain cooler than average with another likelihood of snow into the beginning of April.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist