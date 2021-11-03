Significant Snowpack South of Montana

Montana's snowpack early in the season is leaving much to be desired. Most of the state's water basins have below average snow water equivalent compared to normal. One location, the Beaverhead drainage is above average through the Beaverhead, Tobacco Root, Pioneer, Centennial and Ruby Mountains. Heavier snow with a very active storm track extends from the Sierra Nevada Mountains east through Utah into Wyoming and Colorado. This storm track should shift north this winter as La Nina conditions have developed again. A La Nina pattern favors the northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest with heavier snow. That shift does not appear to be imminent however, as mild and dry weather will continue for a little while longer. Thursday will be a warmer day with highs in the 50s and 60s. A few spots in central and eastern Montana could even hit 70. A new storm will approach with increasing clouds and a few rain showers in the evening and overnight. Snow levels will be fairly high, above 6500'. Friday will be mostly sunny and blustery with stronger west wind. Highs will still be in the 50s to around 60. There will be mountain snow showers on Saturday, but the rest of the state will be partly cloudy and windy with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few snow showers are possible on Sunday with cooler temperatures in the 40s. A larger storm with more rain and snow is possible Tuesday into Wednesday. Overall, next week will be cooler with some accumulating snow in the mountains.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist