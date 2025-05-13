Significant Wet Weather Through the Weekend

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for the mountains of southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the higher elevations of southwest Montana.

A lumbering storm system producing rain and mountain snow will continue to impact the state over the next few days with another storm likely later this weekend. It's the wettest time of year and the forecast is very wet with a lot of moisture through this weekend into next week. Areas of rain and mountain snow will continue through Tuesday night into Wednesday. The heaviest rain and mountain snow will fall in the central and southern parts of the state but rain will spread into eastern Montana on Wednesday. Anywhere you go will be wet, on the cloudy side and cool. A few thunderstorms are possible anywhere that gets a little sun. Highs will range from the 40s to the low 60s. Thursday will be another stormy day with areas of rain, isolated thunderstorms and mountain snow. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. There will be a bit of a break on Friday and Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies but some showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue. Temperatures will climb some with highs in the 50s and 60s, a little closer to normal. Saturday will be the drier out of the two weekend days as another big storm will move through the state on Sunday. Widespread rain and mountain snow will develop again with the storm carrying over into Monday. Another healthy amount of moisture will fall with this storm.

Stay dry,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

