Sizzling through the noise

Sun has become the front page weather news in Montana this week; as we string together a full week of beautiful blue skies and warm temperatures. What I've labeled "triple C weather" will stick around for the remainder of this week. Triple C in this situation stands for calm, clear, and collected. Wednesday will have temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. The large temperature gradient that was between central and eastern Montana has been balanced out by the cold front that cleared through northeastern Montana Tuesday afternoon. Thursday is very similar in clear blue skies but temperature highs should warm to the mid 90s. Friday afternoon a weak low pressure system rolls into the Treasure State; pushing intermittent and moderate showers in as well. Though models show Helena and Lewistown both getting a decent soaking from this system; I believe it will be smaller and scale and should stay further to the north and east, more closely following the high line. Temperatures quickly rebound for the weekend with sunny skies and dry conditions settling in. Monday may be the next decent chance for moisture in Helena and Great Falls, but it looks more likely that this will also be smaller in scale than the thunderstorms we've become accustomed to in the past few weeks. Fire season is doing it's best to make up for lost time across the region right now; so please be diligent in your actions regarding flames, sparks, or any item that may provoke a fire when dragged across solid ground. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -