Slight Tornado Risk in Southeast Montana Thursday

A disturbance moving through Montana on Thursday will produce more thunderstorms across the state including severe storms capable of spawning a tornado in southeast Montana. Thursday will be a bit warmer with highs back up in the 70s and 80s but isolated thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon. There will be a higher concentration of storms across southern Montana closer to the Wyoming border. Atmospheric conditions will create an environment for a possible tornado in southeast Montana and northeast Wyoming. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms will return for Friday and through the weekend, but most of the storms will be in the higher elevations. Highs will stay in the upper 70s to the 80s. Temperatures will warm up closer to 90 on Sunday. Not everywhere will get hit with a thunderstorm but scattered storms will continue with partly cloudy skies into early next week. While temperatures warm up into the 80s to around 90 early next week, another cool-down is likely late in the week with a return of some scattered moisture. It's shaping up to be a steady summer.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist