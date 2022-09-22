Slip and Fall

The first official day of the Fall season has arrived, and brought along with it widespread rainfall, breeze, and increased instability. Western sides of the state will see the most precipitation Thursday, with areas along the Bitterroot Valley getting rounds of heavy rain. All of Montana will at least get some piece of the pie as far as moisture is concerned on Thursday. This particular low pressure system arrived in the state from the southwest overnight and will move across Montana in the eastward direction. Temperature highs on Thursday will range around the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny around the state but Helena, Great Falls, and areas north should stay mostly cloudy due to a prime set-up for a Chinook to develop. A dry string of days also begins Friday, with temperatures warming into the mid 70s. Skies remain mostly sunny Sunday and for the first few days of next week as temperatures roll back into the mid 80s. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -