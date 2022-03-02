Slipping into March

An AVALANCHE WARNING remains in effect for higher elevations around the areas of Kalispell and Polson. Anyone who may find themselves in higher elevations around these areas should exercise extreme caution; as should those who find themselves lower in elevations in which the avalanche may deposit.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for areas in northeastern Montana including Scobey, Plentywood, and Culbertson. This advisory was issued as icing and slippery road conditions are likely through the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. As advection is taking place at higher rate in the advised areas, this also makes the possibility for dense fog a threat as well. Through the day Wednesday, more areas in the state will start shifting to atmospheric conditions that favor a change to ice/snow; shifting from the rain brought on by the maritime tropical airmass which was responsible for the warmer temperatures Sunday and Monday.

Today, March 1st marks the beginning of meteorological spring. Though both yesterday and today may have felt like comfortable spring days, atmospheric changes are in the cards over the next few days here in Montana. Great Falls will see a greater chance for rainfall as the day progresses on Wednesday, with a change to ice/snow likely occurring closer to mid-day Thursday. Though Helena is less likely to see as much rain Wednesday as Great Falls or portions of the high line (areas could begin seeing snow/ice Wednesday), the chance for light to moderate rainfall throughout the day remains. As the event begins to move closer, Helena will mostly begin shifting from rain to snow/ice later in the afternoon to evening hours on Thursday. As a north wind blows on Friday, much of the state could see moderate to heavy snow; with the highest accumulation totals coming in the higher elevations. Snow-bands should be making their way out of the state on Saturday morning, leaving partially cloudy skies during the afternoon hours for most of central and western Montana. Most of the state should see decent amounts of sunshine through Mostly-Sunny skies on Sunday. However, more snow is showing up on Monday into Tuesday. Though there are probably many in the treasure state who punch the air seeing more snow in the forecast for this week and next, it's important to remember how vital our snow-pack is for mitigating fire season which will ramp up soon. Also important to note this week; is the necessity to secure food and other waste that may be left outside, as many bears will begin waking up from hibernation soon with a large meal on their mind.

If you have any weather questions, observations, or other unique story ideas please reach out to me on Twitter( @WXTonn), Facebook, or through email (Trey.Tonnessen@KTVH.com).

Have a fabulous rest of your Tuesday! & As always:

A cloudy day is no match for a sunny dispostion!

- Trey Tonnessen