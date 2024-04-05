Sloppy, Snowy Weekend

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Lodge Creek north of Havre for moderate flooding.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of central Montana through the weekend.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued the Big Snowy and Judith Mountains this weekend.

A storm system will spread rain, snow and thunderstorms across the state this weekend, making is sloppy and slippery. This weekend will be wet, white and sloppy. Widespread wet snow will fall for most of central and western areas on Saturday with the heaviest snow along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide, out across central Montana. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, with 50s across eastern Montana. Wet snow will continue through Saturday night and Sunday. The snow could mix with some rain at times in the lower elevations through Sunday. Eastern Montana will likely have more rain than snow. Snowfall totals could be several inches up to a foot in the lower elevations of central Montana, with as much as 2-3 feet in the mountains. The Big Snowy, Little Belt, Little Rocky Mountains and Rocky Mountain Front will see the highest totals. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with moderate precipitation coming down for most of the day. The storm will slowly move out by Monday which is good news for viewing the solar eclipse from about 11:40am to 2pm. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s. Most of next week will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild with just a few rain showers.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist