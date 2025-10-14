Sloppy Storm Will Bring More Rain Than Snow

Another storm system moving to the state will keep the active pattern going but there will be more rain than snow this time around. Although temperatures are still well below normal, most areas popped up above the freezing point which has allowed for some melting. Tuesday night's temperatures will fall near or below freezing, so watch for some slippery spots. Wednesday will be another gray, sloppy day. Temperatures will warm up a bit into the 40s, continuing the slow melt. Low pressure moving up through the Rockies could bring a bit more rain and rain/snow to the lower elevations with snow in the mountains along and east of the Continental Divide. Snow accumulation should be confined to the mountains but a slushy accumulation is possible in some of the lower elevations Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The stubborn storm will spread some rain showers across eastern Montana on Thursday as it begins to move away. Highs on Thursday will top out in the 40s and 50s with increasing sunshine through the afternoon. Friday will be a partly cloudy, windy and warmer day with highs in the 50s to near 60. A weak cold front could produce a few showers mainly over the mountains. This weekend will be partly to mostly cloudy, windy across the plains and over the Divide, and dry. Highs will reach the 50s and 60s both Saturday and Sunday. A chinook arch cloud formation off the Divide should keep adjacent areas mostly cloudy. A new storm will move in for Monday of next week with another chance of rain and snow in the lower elevations with snow in the mountains. The weather should be active through the rest of October with temperatures moderating closer to average after all this snow.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist