Sloppy Summer Finale

Posted at 9:22 AM, Sep 21, 2022
Though Tuesday and Wednesday certainly haven't felt like textbook summer days, we're technically one day away from officially entering the fall season. Temperatures for central Montana will top out in the mid 60s Wednesday with eastern Montana seeing temperature highs just a few degrees warmer. Dude to the high pressure system off to the northeast, eastern Montana will see clear skies, warmer temperatures, and atmospheric stability Wednesday. Helena and Great Falls will be dry for most of Wednesday with some scattered cloud cover across the region. During the nightime hours a low pressure system which will slide up from the southwest looks to bring moderate rainfall for southwestern and central Montana through the night hours. Rain will continue throughout the day Thursday, with breezy conditions increasing as well. Friday and into the weekend appears to be the beginning of a dry string of days that will continue into your next workweek. Temperatures for that next workweek will be back in the 80s alongside mostly sunny skies. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.
Be nice to each other.
- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -

