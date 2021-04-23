Sloppy Weekend with Showers, Storms & Some Snow

The final weekend of April will be a sloppy one with two storm systems moving through the state. Don't expect a lot of sunshine, rather, cloud cover will dominate the sky and rain or snow will fall at times. Snow levels will be changing like the wind, rising and falling multiple times. The first low pressure will move through on Saturday with areas of light rain and snow developing through the morning hours. Snow will accumulate above about 4500', but snow levels will rise through the afternoon. Rain will increase through afternoon and evening, with a few isolated thunderstorms possible. Highs will be chilly in the 40s to around 50, 30s in the mountains. Snow levels will lower Saturday night into Sunday morning. While there should not be much accumulation in the lower elevations, the mountain passes will have slushy conditions. Sunday will start out with a little rain/snow close to the Canadian border, but most of the state will begin the day dry. That won't last as a second low pressure will increase showers and mountain snow in western Montana later in the day. Temperatures will be chilly once again, only in the 40s to around 50. Rain, isolated thunderstorms and mountain snow will increase late on Sunday. Snow levels could drop to the valley floors Sunday night into Monday morning. Monday will start off snowy around Helena out through Lewistown and points south. That storm will slowly move away through Monday. Don't expect much sunshine or warmth on Monday either. Conditions will start to improve Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and near average temperatures. Another cold front will spread clouds and a few showers across Montana on Wednesday. Drier and warmer weather is likely for the final couple days of April.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist