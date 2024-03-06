Slow Warmup Underway

It's been a snowy and rather cold start to March thus far but temperatures will be on the rise and snow will be moving out into this coming weekend. A slow but methodical warmup will continue through the rest of the week with the feel of spring in the air this weekend. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with scattered snow showers over the mountains through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Thursday will still have below average temperatures in the 20s and 30s with isolated mountain snow showers. Some changes will start being felt on Friday as skies will be mostly sunny and highs will warm into the 30s to around 40. A stronger southwest wind will develop along the Rocky Mountain Front. This weekend will be warmer and windy as a ridge of high pressure builds over the West. Saturday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 40s to around 50. A strong wind will blow over the Continental Divide and out across the plains. A few snow showers will fly late Saturday up over the Bob Marshall Wilderness and the Continental Divide but accumulation will be minimal. Sunday will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s. Once again the wind will be strong over the Divide and plains. The next storm that will bring a chance of snow will move through the state on Monday. There may be a few showers of rain or snow over the lower elevations but this storm will favor the higher terrain. Another system will move through later Tuesday into Wednesday, once again favoring the mountains. Overall the weather will remain typically active for the first half of March which is great news in hopes of adding to the mountain snowpack.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist