Smoke Slowly Clears this Warm Weekend

Posted at 4:54 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 18:54:22-04

An AIR QUALITY ALERT continues for all of Montana.

Gradually the Canadian wildfire smoke that's created terrible air quality will clear this weekend across the state. The air quality across the state will continue to be affected and will vary through the weekend but much of the state will have much cleaner air by Sunday. This weekend will be warm with the chance of more thunderstorms. Saturday will be mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms and highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms over western Montana through the afternoon into the evening. Some of the storms will continue to move through central Montana Sunday night. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Strong west wind will develop for Monday and Tuesday, a HIGH WIND WARNING may be necessary for parts of Montana. This wind will push out any remaining smoke, and at this time the wind is not a concern to spread any wildfires here in Montana. A soaking rain could develop Tuesday night into Wednesday. There will also be rain and cooler temperatures up in Canada around the wildfires creating the current smoky situation.

Have a great weekend.
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

