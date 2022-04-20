Sno' More!

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for parts of southern and eastern Montana.

Here we snow again! Some of you may be saying 'no more!' as another spring snowstorm will bring heavy accumulation to parts of the state. Much of Montana is headed for more much needed precipitation at the very least, unfortunately it will impact the weekend. The beginnings of this storm will first affect the state on Thursday. Some mountain snow showers, lower elevation rain showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will move through the state. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and highs will warm into the 40s and 50s. Precipitation will not be particularly heavy or widespread just yet. Low pressure will strengthen to our south on Friday. Rain and snow will increase over southern Montana and gradually move north through the central part of the state. Travel conditions will deteriorate later by Friday afternoon and evening. There will be several inches of accumulation in the mountains. Helena, Great Falls and Lewistown proper could pick up at least an inch or two. Snow accumulation will be heavier along I-90 and I-94. Friday night and Saturday will feature blizzard conditions once again in southern and eastern Montana. This will be another dangerous storm for the livestock and ranchers of eastern Montana. Areas of snow mixed with a little rain will continue into Saturday, the heaviest of the snow will be over far eastern Montana. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers, cool temperatures and wind across most of the state. This big storm will move out on Sunday but there will still be some showers of rain and snow. Hopefully skies will become partly cloudy for at least a little while on Sunday. Highs will be warmer, generally in the 50s. Far eastern Montana will still be windy with colder highs in the 30s and 40s. More unsettled weather will continue next week with mainly scattered showers. Another larger storm with significant rain and snow is likely for the final weekend of April.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist