Snow and/or Wind this Weekend & Next Week

A HIGH WIND WARNING has been issued for the East Glacier area, Rocky Mountain Front, and parts of Judith Basin and Cascade County including Great Falls through Sunday.

After some Friday night snow, more wind and areas of snow will move through the state late in the weekend and next week as the storm track becomes more active. Saturday morning will start out with some lingering snow showers, but the steady snow will move into eastern Montana. Areas around Helena and Great Falls will turn partly cloudy through the morning as the storm moves away. Some snow will fall in eastern Montana into early afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will have increasing clouds and wind as the next storm approaches. Mountain snow and lower elevation rain will fall on and west of the Continental Divide throughout the day. Little to no precipitation will fall east of the Divide until Sunday night. A strong cold front will move across the state Sunday night into Monday with snow showers, wind and cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with a chilling wind. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a few mountain snow showers. Tuesday should be the coldest day of the fall season so far with highs only in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with increasing wind across the Divide and the plains. Thursday and Friday a complicated system will spread areas of rain and snow through the state.

