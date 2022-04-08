Snow April Fools'

This is no April Fools' joke. Wintry weather and much colder conditions are set to move back into Big Sky Country. A major pattern change begins this weekend as colder temperatures and a few snow showers move back through the state. Early next week, a significant snowstorm is likely for most of the state. Areas of snow and cold temperatures are likely through the following weekend as well. First, this weekend will be a much colder day with a few snow showers, possibly mixed with some rain in the lower elevations. Accumulation of snow will be limited to the mountains for Saturday. Saturday will be much colder with highs in the 40s to around 50, and strong northwest wind. Sunday will be colder with a more snow showers through the afternoon. Accumulation should be light over the lower elevations still, but the mountains will accumulate a few inches. Another wave of snow will develop on Monday, continue through Tuesday, before tapering off to snow showers on Wednesday. Several inches are likely in the lower elevations with more than a foot of snow likely in the mountains. Temperatures will be well below average. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s, with lows in the 0s and 10s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist