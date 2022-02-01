Snow, Arctic Air & Dangerous Wind Chills

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for northeast Montana into Tuesday early morning.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for northeast Montana for Tuesday into Wednesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of central and western Montana for Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

January finally showed up again on the last day of the month. A series of cold fronts moved through the state on Monday and now arctic air is spilling back across Big Sky Country. Scattered snow showers, wind and falling temperatures will continue through the night into Tuesday. The beginning of February will start off cold and snowy. Widespread light snow will fall in the western and central parts of the state. Accumulation will range from 1-4" by Tuesday night, with the mountains possibly exceeding 6-7". Highs will range from the 0s for most of the Hi-Line, to the 10s for most areas east of the Continental Divide, to the 20s west of the Divide. Wind chill values will drop below zero for most areas, with far northeast Montana experiencing wind chills as cold as -40 into Wednesday. Most areas in the state will start out Wednesday with temperatures below 0. After a few flurries and clouds in the morning, sunshine will increase for the afternoon. Temperatures will not increase much as arctic air remains, highs will only reach the 0s and low 10s. This arctic air will not stick around long as some warmer weather will move in for Thursday. A chinook wind will develop across the plains with southwest wind gusting up to 40mph and pushing the arctic air out. Highs on Thursday will warm into the 20s and 30s. Friday will be even warm with highs in the 30s and 40s under increasing clouds. A Pacific front will push through Friday night into Saturday morning with scattered snow showers but accumulation should mainly be confined to the mountains. The weekend will be warmer and windy with highs in the 30s and 40s under partly cloudy skies. More snow and reinforcing shots of cold air are likely next week. Overall, the first 2-3 weeks of February will be stormy and cold. There likely will be multiple arctic fronts that pass through the state with several days of below 0 temperatures.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist