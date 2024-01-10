Snow & Dangerous Cold

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for most of central Montana through Tuesday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for East and West Glacier, and northwest Montana into Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front, and higher terrain of western Montana into Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for much of central Montana into Friday.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been issued for the Hi-Line and the Rocky Mountain Front into Thursday.

A blanket of snow along with plummeting temperatures are headed to Montana over the next several days. There are a slew of watches, warnings and advisories for the state this week and more will likely be issued as snow and dangerously cold wind chills spread across most of Montana. It's already been stormy with snow squalls and a violent wind. The powerful wind will subside into Wednesday morning but the wind will switch direction to the north allowing arctic air to spill into the state. Highs will be in the 0s and 10s for northern Montana on Wednesday. Early high temperatures in the 20s to around 30 will occur in the morning for central and southern Montana, but temperatures will drop through the afternoon as the arctic air moves in. Areas of light snow will develop along and behind the arctic front. By Wednesday night, most areas will drop into the -0s and 0s. Thursday will be a cold day with highs in the -0s and 0s along with widespread snow developing. The snow should accumulate several inches into Thursday night. Arctic air will continue to get colder and colder through Thursday night into Friday morning when wind chills could drop to -30 to -55. Friday will be extremely cold with highs between -20 and 0 for most of the state. Areas of light snow will continue. Another surge of snow will increase on Saturday for western and central Montana. Several additional inches will accumulate with highs staying below 0. The snow will come to an end Saturday night as arctic high pressure settles in for Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny but highs will stay below 0. A chinook wind should create blowing snow and warming conditions early next week, but more snow will develop mid to late next week. Buckle up it's going to be a wild, wintry ride.

Be safe.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist