Snow, Dangerous Cold Continue for Days

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for most of Montana through Tuesday into Wednesday.

An EXTREME COLD WARNING continues for the East Glacier area through Tuesday morning for wind chills down to -45.

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues for most of Montana east of the Continental Divide through Tuesday morning for wind chills down to -35.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the East Glacier area through Wednesday morning.

Arctic air has chilled down Big Sky Country and there's a fresh blanket of snow on the ground, but this storm is not even half way over. An atmospheric river from the Pacific will continue to slam into the arctic airmass resulting in significant light, fluffy snow. Snow will continue to spread across the state again through Monday night into Tuesday. The snow will continue for parts of the state through Tuesday, Tuesday night into Wednesday. Days and hours of snow will produce several more inches of accumulation. The arctic air will remain in place with wind chill values dropping to -35 to -45. Tuesday's highs will range from -10 to 5 for most of the state east of the Divide. Snow will accumulate a few inches through the day. Roads will continue to be snow covered and icy. Another wave of snow will move across the state Tuesday night and Wednesday. The snow could be heavy at times Wednesday morning. The atmospheric river will shift east of the area by Wednesday afternoon with perhaps a bit of sunshine breaking through. Snow will spread across eastern Montana before coming to an end by Thursday. Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with somewhat warmer temperatures. Highs will reach the 0s and 10s across the plains, and some places like Helena and Missoula could pop into the 20s. Another round of light snow is possible on Friday as a low pressure moves in from the Pacific. Another 1-3" could fall in parts of the state. Highs will be back down in the 10s. This weekend will be cold with highs in the 10s and low 20s. Saturday will be partly cloudy but Sunday will have mostly cloudy skies and some light snow moving in late in the day. Another arctic front will move through the state Sunday night into Monday with more light snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air. Highs on Monday will be down in the -0s and 0s. February is looking cold and snowy.

Stay warm,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

