Snow flies later today

A much colder air mass is headed towards Montana and we're expecting overnight snow accumulation in the lower valleys.

In the afternoon, we'll start to feel the impact of this system in the afternoon in northwestern areas along the Rocky Mountain front. At first, the precipitation will be a rain/snow mix...but as this low pressure descends into Montana, it's going to get colder and snow will fly.

KTVH

Travel will be impacted as road conditions will worsen overnight and into tomorrow morning - use extra caution and give yourself extra time for your morning commute.

A second round of snow is looking to impact more of our state Wednesday night into Thursday. Temps will drop even more and highs will only reach the teens and 20s Thursday. We are looking at several inches to upwards of a foot plus of snow of accumulation in the lower valleys through Thursday.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for much of central and west-central Montana from Tuesday through Thursday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of the Hi-Line.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for parts of eastern, southern and western Montana.

We're looking to stay pretty chilly through the weekend, but conditions will dry out and we'll get some sunshine. Early season skiing, anyone?

KTVH