Snow into St. Patrick's Day

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the mountains of southwest Montana for Thursday night into Friday morning.

After a mild start to March, temperatures will turn cooler over the next few days with a return of snow to much of Montana. After a few rain showers and mountain snow showers on Thursday, more moisture will impact the state over the next several days. While just a few snow showers are likely Friday, more widespread light snow is possible Saturday and Sunday night into Monday could have a more significant accumulation. But first, tonight is a total lunar eclipse that begins at 10pm. While there will be mostly cloudy skies Thursday night, the "Blood Moon" should still be visible through the clouds for some areas. Parts of central and eastern Montana may have too much cloud cover still as the front continues to work slowly to the east. Friday will be a much different day with colder temperatures, partly cloudy skies and widespread snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with snow showers that could be heavy in the mountains. While the lower elevations could see a quick coating of snow, several inches could accumulate in some of the mountains. Unsettled weather will continue this weekend with mostly cloudy skies and areas of light snow on Saturday. Any accumulation will be confined to the mountains. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with mild temperatures as a storm moves into the state with some showers and higher elevation snow later in the day. This new storm will bring a mix of rain and snow to the state on Sunday night into Monday morning. St. Patrick's Day is Monday and after some rain and snow in the morning, the afternoon should turn partly cloudy and windy with mountain snow showers.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist