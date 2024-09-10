Snow & Rain on Wildfires

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the higher terrain of western and southwest Montana from Wednesday night into Friday morning.

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for parts of central and western Montana.

A "perfect storm" will move in right when we need it after days of wildfire growth and unhealthy air, dropping significant rain and snow on most of the fires in Montana and Idaho. While many areas in the state have had thick smoke and unhealthy air for days, this multi-day storm will produce much needed rain, snow and cooler temperatures for most of Montana. The storm will begin moving into the state on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 80s east, 70s central and west. Low pressure will move across the state from Wednesday night into Friday. Thursday will be mostly cloudy or overcast with widespread showers, thunderstorms and rain. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s west, 70s east. Rain and mountain snow will fall on most of the state's wildfires. Rain will also fall on Idaho and Oregon fires as well. This along with cooler temperatures will slow the fire activity and thus the smoke output. These conditions will also be more advantageous for firefighters to be more productive in their efforts. Areas of rain will continue Thursday night into Friday. Some locations in western Montana could see between 1-2" of rain! Showers will continue early on Friday before the storm moves away. Air quality will improve significantly through Thursday into Friday. Friday will be stronger wind as well with highs in the 60s. This weekend will be partly cloudy with cleaner air and highs in the 70s to around 80. Looking farther down the road, several storms are likely through the end of summer and the end of September. There will be multiple opportunities for rain and snow on the wildfires. Conditions will be improving and fire/smoke season will be getting closer to its end thankfully.

Cheers to clean air coming,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

