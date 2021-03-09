Snow showers make for a messy commute

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect for portions of southwest, west-central, north-central, and central Montana until Tuesday 11 am.

After getting a wintry mix throughout the day yesterday, and snow during the evening/ overnight hours, light snow is expected to continue through the morning. An additional inch of snow cannot be ruled out for the lower elevations. By mid-day, snow showers will track west to east, and the sun will peek through the clouds at times. The temperatures will gradually warm to the 30s and 40s, and the road surfaces will become scattered with slush. Visibility will be challenging at times through the morning hours so prepare to give yourself enough time to travel.

Wednesday will be an overall dry day, aside from a few snow showers lingering near the Wyoming border. The high temperatures will trend in the upper 30s and 40s.

Thursday is expected to be another sunny day. The high temperatures will top out in the upper 30s and 40s.

Friday into the weekend, highs will climb to the 50s, and the state will have an abundant amount of sunshine. Enjoy the warmth, because old man winter isn't done with us yet.

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.😊

