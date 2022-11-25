Snow Squalls & Wind for Sunday

The quiet, warm-ish weather is about to end. A series of fronts and progressively colder air are about to hit Montana through the weekend and next week. The mild weather over Thanksgiving and Black Friday is no more. The first in a series of fronts is already moving into the state. This front will move through Friday night into Saturday with some snow in the mountains and a mix of light rain and snow in the lower elevations and will clear the state through the morning hours with the afternoon partly cloudy. Highs will cool back down into the 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with snow showers and snow squalls developing through the afternoon. The mountain passes could have difficult travel conditions, and even the lower elevations will have some briefly heavy snow that will reduce visibility. Sunday traveling will be better earlier in the day. Strong wind will blow through the afternoon and evening as well. Monday and Tuesday will revert back to the cold and snowy pattern with highs dropping and a chance of snow for much of the state. Monday will have light snow across most of the state. Tuesday will have some snow early with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Highs will be cooling back into the 10's for highs with lows dropping below zero. Another round of snow and even colder temperatures are possible late in the week into the start of December.

Have a great Thanksgiving weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist