Snow Sticking Around This Week

A pattern with waves of low pressure producing light snow and cold temperatures will continue for most of this week. The average high for most areas should be up in the low to mid 40s, but temperatures over the next few days will stay in the 10s and 20s for highs, a good 20-30 degrees below average. So the snow that has fallen and will fall over the next few days will stick around. Areas of snow will continue Monday evening into the night. A light accumulation of a couple additional inches is likely across eastern Montana. Tuesday will be a drier day with just a few isolated snow showers in the mountains. Northern and eastern Montana will be mostly cloudy if not overcast with highs in the 10s and 20s. The southern and western areas will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday another wave of low pressure will approach spreading light snow through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be chilly in the 10s and 20s. A coating up to a couple inches will fall for most of the state but eastern and southeast Montana will have heavier snow into Thursday and accumulation could top 6" there. Central and western Montana will become partly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the 20s and 30s. Friday a warmer storm will move into the state with highs in the 40s for western and southern areas. Northern and eastern Montana will still be cold in the 20s and 30s. A period of light snow is possible during the day, but the cold front will produce some heavier snow showers through the evening and night. The wind will pick up as well. Saturday will be a partly to mostly cloudy day with scattered snow showers, windy conditions, and highs in the 30s and 40s. It's the shortest weekend of the year as we "spring forward" Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

