Snow, Wind Moving into Montana

A HIGH WIND WARNING continues for the East Glacier area, Rocky Mountain Front, and parts of central Montana through Tuesday evening.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of the Continental Divide and just west of the Divide through Wednesday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and the Glacier area through Wednesday.

A couple of fronts will move through Montana the next few days with areas of heavy snow and strong wind. While there will be some heavy snow showers and squalls in the lower elevations, the mountains of western Montana will once again pick up the lion's share of the snow. A light accumulation up to 1-2" in the lower elevations is about all you should expect. While it seems there is no snow, and there's not much in the lower elevations, most of the mountain snowpack in Montana is above average. The mountains will continue to add to the snowpack over the next few days. Snow will continue in the mountains through Tuesday night. A burst of snow is likely around the Helena area on Wednesday morning as a cold front passes. The plains will only see a few scattered snow showers. Snow will fly in the mountains on Wednesday, but the lower elevations will be partly cloudy with just a few snow showers. It will be windy with highs in the 30s and low 40s, temperatures will fall into the 20s by afternoon and evening. Thursday will be partly cloudy, windy, with snow showers mainly in the mountains. Temperatures will be close to normal. Friday will turn mostly cloudy with strong wind across the plains. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s, with a few spots in the plains hitting the low 40s. This weekend will be partly cloudy with temperatures again turning mild. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s across some of the plains, 30s to around 40 in the valleys, and 20s and 30s in the mountains. The wind will be strong over the Continental Divide and the plains. Right now, there does not appear to be any arctic air or heavy snowstorms through at least the middle of January. There's plenty of winter left...

