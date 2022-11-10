Snow Winding Down Before Wind Dials Up

Widespread moderate to heavy snow hit much of the state on Wednesday, creating very difficult travel conditions on the roads. While some areas of western and central Montana are beginning to see the snow wind down, the snow will still accumulate several more inches across eastern Montana as it continues through the night into Thursday. This is the final round of snow for a while, however the snow will not be melting. I can't say the snow "won't be going anywhere" because an increasing wind over the mountains and plains will create blowing snow and more hazardous travel conditions. Thursday will still have some snow early in eastern Montana but most of the state will have mostly sunny and cold conditions. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s, finally getting warmer than the 0s. Overnight lows could drop below 0 with clear skies and a blanket of snow on the ground. Thursday night a stronger wind will redevelop over the Continental Divide, the East Glacier area and the plains. Blowing snow may make travel difficult again on Friday. Highs will only be in the 10s and 20s. Some temperature moderation is likely this weekend, but the wind will continue to blow snow around in the mountains and across the plains. Areas like Helena and other western valleys will have light wind and inversions. Saturday will be partly cloudy with a few mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. The wind will be strong over the plains and mountain passes. Sunday will be on the cloudier side with scattered light snow showers and highs in the 20s and 30s again. A minor cold front is likely Monday with a few snow showers and a reinforcing shot of cold air. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with continued below average temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Wednesday there will be an arctic front moving into the state with a chance of snow but a likelihood of a major drop in temperatures. Highs on Thursday could be in the -0s and 0s, with lows between -10 and -20. Brrrr....

Stay warm,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist