Snowfall prompts school closures

Moderate to heavy snowfall across the state overnight left roads hazardous; and blowing snow limited visibility during the Tuesday morning commute. Due to this there were several schools that decided to proceed with only virtual instruction today and close their in-person facilities. (WSKMO) A northeasterly pressure gradient remains over western Montana but wind gusts in the valleys have remained below 40 mph in most places, so most of the high wind warnings have been canceled. The Flathead and Mission valleys remain in a high wind warning with most of the focus being on the east side of Flathead Lake where strong winds are still expected. Early reports of snow from surface observations and webcams show that the winter storm warnings are mostly working out as expected. Snow rates will decrease during this morning and will become more showery and less impactful as we approach noon MDT, which is when the winter storm warnings are valid. Showers will decrease in coverage during this evening. The cold airmass in place will result in near to or colder than record low temperatures Wednesday morning. Grangeville, Salmon, Butte, and Missoula all have record low temperatures for this time of the year in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. There are timing and strength uncertainties with the next low pressure system, but periods of snow return to the forecast for the end of the week and the weekend. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Trey Tonnessen -

