Snowing & Blowing for Some

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for areas of north-central and northeast Montana.

Snow has been falling at a good clip up on parts of the Hi-Line. Strong wind is blowing the snow around and creating a real wintry scene for parts of Montana. Areas of snow will continue to move across northern Montana, heading east to west through Tuesday night into Wednesday. With the cold temperatures expect some areas to have snow accumulate on the road surfaces tonight if it is not already. Wednesday will be gray and gloomy again with areas of light snow, even moreso just flurries for some areas. Temperatures will be chilly again with a moderate northeast wind. Thursday will still be unsettled with clouds, cool temperatures, and scattered rain and snow showers. Any snow accumulation will be confined to the mountains. The low pressure will finally start moving away on Friday and sunshine will increase from northwest to southeast through the day. There still will be some lingering showers of rain and/or snow mainly over the mountains. A nice warmup is on tap for the start of the weekend. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and 60s. The nice weather will not last out the weekend. Sunday afternoon another cold front will move through the state from north to south. Expect rain showers to turn to snow for most areas Sunday afternoon and evening. A few inches could accumulate in the lower elevations. Some snow will continue into Monday morning, but warmer and sunny conditions should return by Tuesday. It's spring in Montana.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist