Snowstorm Aims at Southern Montana

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Red Lodge area, Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains into Friday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of southwest Montana from Wednesday night into Thursday night.

A FLOOD WATCH continues for the Yellowstone River near Sidney because of an ice jam.

A big storm moving through the West will move across the central Rockies and the biggest impact in Montana will be across the southern part of our state. The worst of this storm will stay to the south of Montana, but some snow will fly, especially along I-90 in southern Montana on Thursday. Traveling south on I-15 over Monida Pass will be difficult, as well as I-90 headed south into Wyoming. Some light snow could make it as far north as Helena. The Hi-Line will be partly cloudy. Highs will range from the 30s south to the 40s north. Friday will turn mostly sunny with highs back in the 40s. The weekend will be another mild and dry one as high pressure moves across the Rockies. Don't forget to "spring forward" on Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time goes into effect. We lose an hour of sleep but gain daylight in the evening on Sunday. Highs will top out in the 50s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be strong wind across the plains both Saturday and Sunday. Some scattered showers of rain and snow will move across the state on Monday and Tuesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist