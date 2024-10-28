Snowstorm Just South of Montana

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Beartooth, Absaroka and Pryor mountains into early Wednesday morning.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the southern mountains through Tuesday afternoon.

A significant snowstorm will graze southern Montana with precipitation but the worst of this storm will be across Wyoming. If anyone is traveling that way travel will be difficult near the Wyoming border and farther south along I-25 through Casper to Cheyenne. Travel around places like Red Lodge and Gardner could have slippery roads as well. The rest of the state will have a fairly quiet Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers of rain and snow. Most places will be dry. Wednesday will be a pleasant and crips October day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s to low 50s. Halloween is coming up Thursday and the weather does not look scary at all. Eastern Montana will have sunshine while the western part of the state will have increasing clouds. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, cooling into the 40s around "trick or treat" times. A few snow showers or mixed rain/snow showers are possible later in the evening around Helena and possibly up to Great Falls. West of the Continental Divide will have more shower activity throughout the day. Friday is November 1st and the beginning of a cooler, more active weather trend. Scattered rain and snow showers will move through western and central Montana with highs in the 40s and 50s. Any snow accumulation will be confined to the western mountains, any other areas will see very light precipitation. Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a few mountain snow showers. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers possible. Monday might be the coldest day of the season with highs in the 30s and 40s under mostly sunny skies. Overall the beginning of November will feature more mountain snow with light or little accumulation in the lower elevations.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

