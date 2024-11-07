Snowstorm Over, Onto the Next

The snowstorm favored the higher elevations but most of Montana saw its first snow accumulation of the season. Winter will not settle in for good though as a high pressure ridge moves in with dry and warmer conditions into Veterans' Day Weekend. Thursday will be mostly sunny or clear with light wind in the valleys, but strong wind will develop over the Continental Divide, along the Rocky Mountain Front and out across the plains. This chinook wind will warm the plains up into the 50s but blowing snow could be a problem earlier in the day. Valley locations like Helena will have little to no wind with inversions keeping temperatures in the 40s. Friday will be another warmer and windy day across the plains with little to no wind in the valleys. Highs will range from the 40s to the 50s with 30s in the mountains. It's Veterans' Day Weekend and Saturday will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds through the day, highs will warm into the 50s to near 60. A few snow showers are possible in the mountains on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s under partly cloudy skies. Veterans' Day will be mostly cloudy as the next storm moves in. Mainly mountain snow showers will fly in the afternoon and evening. A few isolated showers are possible in the lower elevations. Highs will be warm in the 50s. Colder air will move in for Tuesday along with scattered snow showers. Highs will be down in the 40s. The middle of November is looking more active as the storms are lining up.

