Snowy by Valentine's Day

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier Area into Wednesday.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier Area, Rocky Mountain Front and parts of central Montana through Wednesday evening.

Valentine's Day is a week away but the weather will turn snowy toward the holiday. Before we get there, a potent storm will cross Montana through Wednesday with a lot of wind and some snow showers and snow squalls. A snow squall is a brief, intense burst of snow that usually comes with wind and can reduce visibility making it difficult for travel. Some of these snow squalls will push over the Continental Divide through Wednesday morning. So Wednesday morning's commute could have some slippery spots and reduced visibility especially over the mountain passes.

Wednesday will start off very windy with scattered snow showers and the low pressure will drop south into northern Montana by afternoon. This storm will create strong wind and areas of snow east of the Continental Divide. Some areas across central Montana including the Bear Paw Mountains, the Little Belt Mountains, the Highwood Mountains, the Little Rocky Mountains, and much of Fergus County will see snow and strong wind through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be down in the 20s and 30s. Not only will it be uncomfortable to be outside, but travel will become difficult at times with reduced visibility in snow and wind. That storm will move out of the state Wednesday night. Thursday will be a mostly sunny and blustery day with highs in the 20s and 30s. Friday will be fairly quiet as well, just partly cloudy and breezy with highs in the 30s and 40s. This weekend looks quiet with just a few mountain snow showers and seasonable temperatures in the 30s to about 40. Next week beginning around Valentine's Day there will be a shot of more significant snow and cold that may last through Presidents Weekend. Several inches are likely and temperatures will drop down below average through the holiday weekend into the following week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

