Snowy & Cold Week

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Bitterroot area.

I hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving. While the weather for the holiday weekend started out quiet and mild, it certainly did not end that way. Many areas in Montana were blasted by a snow squall Sunday afternoon and evening. Not only was this an impressive storm, but it was that front that signalled a change back to a cold and snowy pattern. Colder air filtered across the state Sunday night with areas of light snow. The cold is here to stay for a while and there are several rounds of snow set to hit the state over the next week, covering Montana in a new blanket of white. The first disturbance will move through western and some of central Montana Monday night into Tuesday morning. Snow will be very light with most areas receiving a coating, if that. Any flurries early on Tuesday morning will move out as sunshine increases through the morning and the afternoon will be sunny. Highs will be in the 0s and 10s. Tuesday night many locations will drop to around 0 or colder. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as the next storm moves towards the state. There will be some snow closer to the Idaho border but most of the state will be dry. Snow will spread east on Thursday, with the snow becoming widespread and steady through the afternoon. Highs will be in the 20s to around 30, except the Hi-Line will have highs in the 0s and 10s. Snow will continue through Thursday night into Friday, ending from west to east through the morning into the afternoon. Several inches to possibly more than half a foot will accumulate in the lower elevations. Highs on Friday will generally be in the 10s with some 0s farther north. The snowy weather will take a break this weekend which will be partly cloudy. One issue will be strong wind and blowing snow across the plains and up on the Continental Divide. The valleys of western Montana including Helena should not have any wind. A new storm along with an arctic front will move through the state on Monday with several inches of snow and a big drop in temperature. Most of the state will drop below 0 by Tuesday morning. Arctic high pressure will then settle over the state for a few days with cold but sunny conditions.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist