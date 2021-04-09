Snowy & Colder Pattern

As we move forward into the middle of April, temperatures will take a few steps back. A prolonged colder and snowier stretch begins with this weekend. A cold front will cross the state on Saturday with showers of rain and snow, wind, and a reinforcing shot of chilly air. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. The mountains will have highs in the 20s and 30s with more snow showers and wind. An area of snow will likely move through central Montana Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be cool and blustery with a few snow showers. Highs will be below normal in the 40s. Next week's weather pattern will be cool, cloudy, blustery with a chance of snow almost every day. The flow will come out of the northeast, creating upslope conditions. Light snow will be scattered through the state just about every day. By Tuesday and Wednesday highs will be in the 30s for most with widespread areas of light snow. Do not expect significant snow accumulation in the lower elevations, but an inch or two could accumulate here or there. Next week will certainly be a gray and chilly stretch of April weather with light precipitation.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist