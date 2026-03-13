Snowy Final Weekend of Winter

Yup, it's the final weekend of winter, even though winter did not really show up this year. An atmospheric river will continue to dump snow on Montana into the weekend. Saturday will be a wintry day with highs in the 20s and 30s, and wind of up to 20-30mph blowing around the snow. Several inches will fall in the lower elevations. By this time, several FEET of snow will accumulate in the mountains. Snow will come to an end through Saturday night. Overnight lows will drop into the 0s and 10s for most of the state, and some of the coldest spots will drop into the -0s. A few lingering snow showers are possible on Sunday in the mountains. Otherwise, Sunday will be partly cloudy and cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Sunday night into Monday, a warm front will move through with some snow initially, followed by rising snow levels through Monday. A major warmup is on the way and temperatures could warm to between 60-70 degrees by St. Patrick's Day and for most of the rest of the week. Right now, flooding does not look like a major issue, but it will be sloppy with a lot of this new snow melting. With the warmth, comes the wind. Most of the state looks pretty windy through the week.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist