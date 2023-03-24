Snowy First Weekend of Spring

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the higher terrain of central, southwest and southern Montana.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for parts of central Montana.

The last weekend in March is the first weekend of spring, and areas of Montana will have significant snow. While the entire state will be cooler than average, the heaviest accumulation will fall across western and southern Montana. Northern and eastern Montana will see little to no snow at all. A complicated setup with high pressure stationary to the northeast of Montana will keep a slow moving low pressure centered over southwest Montana through the weekend. The Continental Divide and an upslope flow will enhance snow accumulation. The long duration of this storm will also allow for significant snow for the lower elevations of central and western Montana. The snow will increase and continue through Friday night and most of Saturday in central and western Montana. Northeast of Great Falls and Lewistown will not see much snow. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. A steady snow will likely develop for more of Montana Sunday with highs back down in the 20s and 30s. Another front with a round of accumulating snow is looking more likely next Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will remain cooler than average with another likelihood of snow into the beginning of April.

Have a great weekend!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist