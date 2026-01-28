Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snowy Owl in Not So Snowy Montana

The pattern of mild and fairly dry weather has returned to Montana, and should continue into the first half of February. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy as a weak low pressure moves through the state. There will be snow showers in the mountains and a few sprinkles and/or flurries in the lower elevations. Up to a couple inches of snow is possible in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s, still a few 10s and 20s closer to the North Dakota border. Some snow will linger across far eastern Montana. Clouds will increase on Friday with a few mountain snow showers through the night into Saturday morning. Saturday will turn partly cloudy, windy and mild with highs in the 40s and 50s. This pattern will likely continue through the first week of February. There's a lot of winter left but time is running out.

Have a great day,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

