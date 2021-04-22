Snowy Scene Again in Montana

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier region and the Rocky Mountain Front into Friday.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY has been issued for Fort Peck Reservoir for Thursday afternoon and evening.

From 60 and sunny to snowy with wind chills in the 10s. That's spring in Montana for you. Yesterday's pleasant spring day is a distant memory as snow and colder temperatures have spread through much of the state. Many areas are looking at light snow, and any remaining areas of rain will mix with and change to snow for most of southern Montana by Thursday evening, and some light accumulation is possible by Friday morning up to 1-4" in the lower elevations. Some mountain locations could see up to 7". Friday will be a chilly, blustery day with some sun and scattered snow showers through the afternoon and evening. This weekend, the final weekend of April, will be unsettled as yet another storm moves in. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with widespread rain and snow in the morning over western areas, spreading through central Montana by the afternoon. Snow levels will rise to around 5000', so mountain passes could be a little slippery. Saturday night, snow levels could lower down to some of the lower elevations across northern Montana. Showers and mountain snow will continue through Sunday and into Monday. Next week, the rain and snow will taper off with warmer temperatures and more sunshine by late in the week.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

