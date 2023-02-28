Snowy Stretch Starting Off March

It's hard to believe February is almost and March 1st is the beginning of meteorological spring. However, several rounds of snow will move through Montana over the next several days with the beginning of March generally cold and stormy. The first storm system will spread areas of snow throughout Montana on Tuesday. Some steadier snow will develop across central and eastern Montana later in the morning through the afternoon and evening. The western half of Montana will have more snow showery weather with intervals of sunshine. Central and eastern Montan will have a light accumulation of a few inches where that steadier band of snow develops but the snow showers in western Montana will produce spotty accumulations of a coating up to a couple inches mainly in the mountains. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Some light snow will continue for eastern Montana into Wednesday morning. A few flurries will fly around the Helena, Great Falls and Lewistown areas in the morning with partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. There is no rest for the weary as another front will approach on Thursday with increasing clouds and increasing snow showers late in the day. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40. Snow showers will fly Thursday night and Friday. Accumulation will likely be a coating up to a couple inches in the lower elevations. The mountains will have as much as 6" through Friday. The first weekend in March will start off quiet and partly cloudy. Sunday will be different with steady light snow developing. Areas of light snow will continue into Monday.

The aurora borealis, the northern lights, should be out Monday night into early Tuesday morning. There still is a lot of activity going on so while the show might not be as good as it was on Sunday night, there's a good chance to see some color in the sky tonight. Keep your fingers crossed.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

