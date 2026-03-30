Snowy, Wet into Easter Weekend

The end of March and the beginning of April will be on the stormy side, with some rain and the potential of heavy snow across the West. The unsettled weather will continue into the start of Easter holiday weekend on Good Friday, but the rest of the weekend should be pretty pleasant. Another atmospheric river is moving through Montana and will produce a mix of rain and snow in the lower elevations, and mountain snow on Tuesday. Most of this precipitation will be across central and southern Montana. It's not a ton of moisture, but there could be a few inches of snow in the mountains. Highs will be cooler in the 30s and 40s. There will be more sun, no precipitation, and warmer temperatures across northern Montana. The next storm system will move in Wednesday afternoon with some showers and isolated thunderstorms. Wednesday morning will be partly to mostly sunny ahead of the storm. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the 50s for highs. Low pressure will move into the state on Thursday with widespread rain/snow in the lower elevations early on. Precipitation will change to snow for much of Montana by Thursday afternoon. Snow will continue through Thursday night into Friday. Right snow, the mountains could see 6-12" with a few inches accumulating in the lower elevations. Highs on Thursday will be in the 30s and 40s, but temperatures will fall along with the snow levels through the afternoon. Good Friday will start off on the colder side with snow and snow showers diminishing. There will be some sun through the afternoon, along with a few more mainly mountain snow showers. Saturday will be a pleasant day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Easter Sunday a weak front will come down from Canada with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy along with an isolated afternoon shower. Most Easter egg hunts and morning services should be dry with temperatures in the 30s rising to the 50s to around 60 for highs.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist