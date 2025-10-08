Soak Up That Sun While We Have It

Sunshine and warmth will continue for the next few days but big changes are on the way just in time for the weekend. A large storm looms off the Pacific Coast, and multiple tropical systems of the Mexican Coast will send moisture into the West through this weekend. Colder temperatures will also drop snow levels, so enjoy the sunshine while we have it. Thursday will be another beautiful October day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be a lovely day with just a few more clouds and an isolated shower across far western and southern Montana. Most of the state will be mostly sunny and dry with warmer highs in the 70s. Unfortunately the weekend weather will take a turn as a cold front will move across Montana on Saturday. After a dry start, showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon and evening. The wind will pick up and the temperatures will fall. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s, but fall into the 50s later in the day. Snow levels in the mountains will start to fall Saturday night into Sunday morning. Some heavy rain will move across central and eastern Montana through Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday will be cloudy and cool with some light snow in the mountains and a little light rain/snow mix in the lower elevations. Highs will be much cooler in the 30s and 40s in the lower elevations. Monday will be a chilly day with highs in the 30s and 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A little light snow could fall along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the mountains. Another colder storm will move into Montana Tuesday and Wednesday. The majority of precipitation should be in the form of snow. A few inches could accumulate in the lower elevations. So enjoy the sunshine and warmth while we have it.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist