Soak Up the Sun Before the Rain & Snow

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are on tap for the next few days but will not continue into the holiday weekend. Actually, the weather will take a turn for the stormy side as it often does over the unofficial start of summer. So soak up the warmth before we soak up the rain and heavy mountain snow. Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the 60s and 70s, but skies will be on the cloudier side for western and central Montana. West to southwest wind could gust up higher than 30-40mph. Thursday will be the week's warmest day with highs in the 70s and 80s. Skies will start out mostly sunny but later in the afternoon scattered thunderstorms will develop. Some of these storms could be severe with strong wind and large hail. Friday is a big travel day ahead of the holiday weekend, and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state. As a cold front crosses the state, the wind will pick up as well. Highs will be in the 60s west, 70s central, and 80s in eastern Montana. Unfortunately this weekend looks stormy. There will be a few showers around, mainly in the mountains on Saturday. Saturday is probably the driest day over the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, and the day does not look terrible. Sunday will have rain and mountain snow increasing through the day. By Sunday afternoon, a lot of Montana could be looking at wet weather. Highs will be down in the 50s and 60s with mostly cloudy or overcast skies. Rain will continue Sunday night with lowering snow levels. Memorial Day will be wet and cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. Significant snow is likely in the mountains. Right now, snow levels could drop to around 5000'. There is potential that wet snowflakes could mix in with rain even lower than that. Be prepared for some wet and cool conditions this weekend, especially if you're heading up into the higher terrain.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist