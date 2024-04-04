Soaking Rain Before Weekend Snow

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for Lodge Creek north of Havre for moderate flooding into this weekend.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for the East Glacier area into Friday morning for snow and ice.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued the Big Snowy, Judith, Pryor and Big Horn Mountains this weekend.

Rounds of thunderstorms produced significant rainfall for much of Montana and we're not done yet as snow will hit parts of the state this weekend. A big storm system moving through the West will continue to affect Montana but this storm is evolving. There's already been about 4" of snow around the East Glacier area and this cold air will continue to work south as more moisture moves into the state. Snow will continue to fly around East Glacier and parts of the Rocky Mountain Front but some freezing drizzle and freezing fog is likely into Friday morning along I-15 close to Great Falls. Highway 89, 287, 2 and state highway 44 could be very slippery through Friday. Friday more moisture will move through western and central Montana especially late in the day. There will be a mix of rain and snow in some of the lower elevations by Friday evening, along with a few thunderstorms. The mountains and the Rocky Mountain Front will still see snow. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for most of western Montana, 50s and 60s for the eastern part of the state. Friday night will see a heavy wet snow fall for most of central Montana west to the Continental Divide including Helena and Great Falls. This weekend will be wet, white and sloppy. Widespread wet snow will fall for most of central and western areas on Saturday with the heaviest snow along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s, with 50s across eastern Montana. Wet snow will continue through Saturday night and Sunday. The snow could mix with some rain at times in the lower elevations through Sunday. Eastern Montana will likely have more rain than snow. Snowfall totals could be several inches up to a foot in the lower elevations of central Montana, with as much as 2-3 feet in the mountains. The Big Snowy, Little Belt, Little Rocky Mountains and Rocky Mountain Front will see the highest totals. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s with moderate precipitation coming down for most of the day. The storm will slowly move out by Monday which is good news for viewing the solar eclipse from about 11:40am to 2pm. Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s.

