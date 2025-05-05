Soggy, Snowy Storm Moving Out

A storm that soaked the state with significant rain and higher elevation snow is beginning to wind down and things are on the up & up over the next few days. This storm was one of the biggest rainstorms for a wide portion of Montana in quite some time. Many areas reported over 1" of rain with the mountains seeing as much as 12-18" of snow. This storm will continue to impact southern Montana tonight with some rain and mountain snow. In the wake of the storm, low level moisture is fairly high and widespread fog could form into Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny up north with partly cloudy skies in central Montana. Southern and southeast Montana will have mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. Highs will range from the 60s north to the 40s and 50s south. Wednesday will be a very nice day with mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures in the 70s. Thursday will be a warm day with an isolated thunderstorm or two over the central and southern areas. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Nice weather will continue on Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. This weekend will have another warmup and another stormy turn. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday is Mother's Day and a cold front will move through the state with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing. Most of this wet weather likely is through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s early on with falling temperatures through the day.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

