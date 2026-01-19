Solar Storm Potentially Out Tonight

A geomagnetic storm is blowing through Earth's atmosphere, and the aurora borealis will likely be visible across the northern tier of the United States. Given the current conditions of this storm, the northern lights may be low on the horizon across the southern United States. Montana will be facing some high, thin cirrus clouds through the night but they should be thin enough (at times at least) to see some color. Geomagnetic storms of this strength might be visible even in the city limits but it's always better to get away from as much light pollution as possible. The clouds are part of a cold front that will move through the state on Tuesday morning. There will be scattered snow showers along the front through the morning, but skies should become partly cloudy through the afternoon. The higher terrain could see up to 1-2", but don't expect anything more than a few flakes in the lower elevations adding up to as much as a dusting. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s, 10s in northeast Montana. Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few light flurries possible. Highs will be slightly cooler, in the 10s to around 30. Thursday another cold front will move through the state in the morning with temperatures falling through the day. High temperatures in the 10s will occur in the morning with numbers falling into the 0s and -0s by evening. Thursday night will be the coldest with temperatures dropping to near -20 across northeast Montana, and much of Montana east of the Continental Divide will have lows at or colder than zero. Friday will be partly cloudy and cold with highs in the 0s and 10s, some -0s across northeast Montana. The cold will not last long as warmer air starts moving in on Saturday with a chinook wind. The plains near Great Falls could warm to near 40, the valleys will be inverted and colder with highs in the 20s, and northeast Montana will hang onto the cold with highs in the -0s and 0s. Temperatures will moderate for most locations through Sunday and Monday.