Solid Soaking But Weekend Still Looks Great

A new storm producing rain and thunderstorms will move through the state on Wednesday. While the additional rain is still beneficial when it comes to the drought, the clouds from this system will likely make viewing the lunar eclipse difficult. Wednesday will be a rainy, stormy day for most of the state. Highs will be much cooler, in the 40s and 50s with the clouds and rain. Snow will be confined to the mountains above about 7000'. Rain totals could exceed 1.00" in some areas. Rain will be heaviest in the central and north-central parts of the state, and some strong thunderstorms could hit the south and southeastern areas of Montana. Rain will push up into northeast Montana later in the day. Rain will wind down in western Montan late Wednesday afternoon. Areas of rain will continue in eastern Montana Wednesday night. After some morning fog, Thursday will be a drier and warmer day with sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will move through on Friday with a few isolated showers, the chance for strong thunderstorms in eastern Montana, cooler temperatures and stronger wind. Highs will dip down into the 50s and 60s once again. This weekend is the Memorial Day Holiday, also the unofficial start to summer. It seems that almost every Memorial Day Weekend is stormy here in Montana. That will NOT be the case this year. The extended weekend is likely going to be sunny, dry and warm for virtually the entire state.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist