Solid Soaking & Mountain Snow

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front for Friday.

Parts of Montana are about to see a solid soaking of rain. Low pressure will move through central and eastern Montana on Thursday with steadier rain there, but the western half of the state will only see a few showers. Some rain is possible early on around Helena and Great Falls, with just a few showers in the afternoon. Snow levels on Thursday morning could be down around 5000 feet with some accumulation on the Continental Divide and over the central mountains. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s over the lower elevations, 30s in the mountains. Rain will be heavy at times in eastern Montana, continuing through into Friday morning. This is where there could be more than 1.00" of rain. Yet another storm with limited moisture will move through on Friday with mixed rain and snow showers in the lower elevations, and snow in the mountains. Highs will be back down in the 40s and 50s and the wind will be very gusty. The Rocky Mountain Front could have gusts up over 60mph. This weekend will get warmer with highs in the 60s on Saturday and the 70s on Sundays. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible both afternoons. More scattered, light showers are possible on Monday too. Highs in the 60s and 70s will continue through Tuesday. Late next week the weather looks cold and showery with lowering snow levels once again.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist